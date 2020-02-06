Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $11.05 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.30% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 85,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 28,532 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,332,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX opened at $48.89 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15.

