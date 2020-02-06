Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 12,099 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,099 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.15. The company has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.