Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 2,486 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,326,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,283,000 after purchasing an additional 386,002 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,036,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,683,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,710,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,660,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,887,000 after purchasing an additional 67,466 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.85.

NYSE:AEP opened at $102.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $104.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.89%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

