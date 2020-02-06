First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Sunday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. DA Davidson currently has $29.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Busey’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley upgraded First Busey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Busey from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Busey presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get First Busey alerts:

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. First Busey has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Busey by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,615,000 after buying an additional 39,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Busey by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Busey by 415.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 185,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Busey by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.