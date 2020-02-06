Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.86-5.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.312-15.601 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.47 billion.Fiserv also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.86-5.02 EPS.

FISV stock remained flat at $$121.67 during trading on Thursday. 3,472,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,587. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.95.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 8.77%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a positive rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.19.

In other Fiserv news, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,837,845.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,428,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 326,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,267,050.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

