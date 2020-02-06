FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.35-13.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90-2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.94 billion.FleetCor Technologies also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 13.35-13.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLT. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered FleetCor Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $298.37.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $328.85. 582,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,436. FleetCor Technologies has a 52 week low of $212.54 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.92.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.18. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

