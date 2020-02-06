Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

FFIC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.94. The company had a trading volume of 66,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,566. The firm has a market cap of $581.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.82. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $46.22 million during the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after purchasing an additional 76,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1,418.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

