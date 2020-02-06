FUTURAX Market Capitalization Hits $5,865.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $5,865.00 and approximately $59,752.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Hotbit and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00049080 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00394705 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010360 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012581 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001296 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FTXT is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

