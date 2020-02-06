Genfit (EPA:GNFT) Trading 2.5% Higher

Genfit SA (EPA:GNFT) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €16.38 ($19.05) and last traded at €15.99 ($18.59), 314,165 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €15.60 ($18.14).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.39.

Genfit Company Profile (EPA:GNFT)

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

