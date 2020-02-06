Genus (LON:GNS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,923.98

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Genus plc (LON:GNS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,923.98 and traded as high as $3,156.00. Genus shares last traded at $3,100.00, with a volume of 86,623 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Genus from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Genus from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,260 ($42.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genus in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,272 ($43.04) price objective for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,177.83 ($41.80).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 266.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,138.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,931.73.

In related news, insider Dan Hartley sold 1,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,110 ($40.91), for a total value of £37,040.10 ($48,724.15).

About Genus (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

