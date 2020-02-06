GINcoin Trading 75.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded up 75.6% against the dollar. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $177,301.00 and $1,693.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,779.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.01 or 0.02227253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.37 or 0.04509262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00754593 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00809392 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00120744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009228 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00027070 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.16 or 0.00716803 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

