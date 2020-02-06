Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) to report $19.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the highest is $19.74 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $14.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $69.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.27 million to $70.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $86.14 million, with estimates ranging from $77.05 million to $90.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMRE. B. Riley increased their price target on Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE GMRE traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.95. 260,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,238. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $550.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.41. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,099 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 60,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,368,000 after acquiring an additional 907,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 364,967 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

