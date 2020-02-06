Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Get Globalstar alerts:

GSAT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.49. 1,112,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,640. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.61 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO James Monroe III purchased 221,606 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $86,426.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 5,464,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,908 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31,819 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 106,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 141,525 shares during the last quarter.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globalstar (GSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.