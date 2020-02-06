Goldman Sachs Motif Manufacturing Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GMAN) Shares Up 3.2%

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Motif Manufacturing Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GMAN)’s stock price shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.34 and last traded at $59.34, 1,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.61.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Motif Manufacturing Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Motif Manufacturing Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit