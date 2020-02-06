Goldman Sachs Motif Manufacturing Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GMAN) Shares Up 3.2%

Goldman Sachs Motif Manufacturing Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GMAN)’s stock price shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.34 and last traded at $59.34, 1,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.61.

