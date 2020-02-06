Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $546.09

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $546.09 and last traded at $546.29, with a volume of 18138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $551.39.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GHC. TheStreet lowered shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $615.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $657.39. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Graham by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

