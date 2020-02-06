Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 12.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4,546.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 261,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 256,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $11.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,054. The company has a market capitalization of $592.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 8.93. Green Brick Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Equities analysts expect that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

