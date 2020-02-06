GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) versus Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Head to Head Review

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get GreenSky alerts:

This table compares GreenSky and Zillow Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky $414.67 million 3.99 $24.26 million $0.07 131.29 Zillow Group $1.33 billion 7.64 -$119.86 million ($0.26) -188.96

GreenSky has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenSky, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

GreenSky has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GreenSky and Zillow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky 0 6 1 0 2.14 Zillow Group 2 8 8 0 2.33

GreenSky presently has a consensus price target of $10.13, indicating a potential upside of 10.19%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $47.18, indicating a potential downside of 3.98%. Given GreenSky’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe GreenSky is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of GreenSky shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 54.8% of GreenSky shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GreenSky and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky 7.25% -88.69% 7.13% Zillow Group -13.95% -7.20% -4.85%

Summary

GreenSky beats Zillow Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.