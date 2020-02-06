GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GSX Techedu from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered GSX Techedu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSX Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on GSX Techedu in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on GSX Techedu in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GSX opened at $37.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. GSX Techedu has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $40.38.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 461.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $19,674,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $1,158,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.