Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.02

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.02 and traded as high as $27.72. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 350 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.09. The company has a market cap of $782.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$45.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

In other news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 116,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.25 per share, with a total value of C$3,180,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,180,075.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

