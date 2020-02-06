HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for HB Fuller’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.34. HB Fuller reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HB Fuller will report full-year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HB Fuller.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUL shares. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $748,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 35,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HB Fuller by 74.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 27,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HB Fuller by 283.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 259,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in HB Fuller by 0.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HB Fuller during the second quarter valued at about $9,399,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,234. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.91. HB Fuller has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

