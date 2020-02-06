Holo (HOT) Price Up 15.6% Over Last Week

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. Holo has a market cap of $122.36 million and $10.50 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Holo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, WazirX, IDEX and OOOBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.02 or 0.03043329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00214332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00030805 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00133163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About Holo

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,345,157,486 tokens. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official website is holochain.org

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, OOOBTC, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Binance, WazirX, IDEX, ABCC, Fatbtc and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.