HOQU (HQX) Trading Up 3.4% This Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. HOQU has a market cap of $370,153.00 and $195,788.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One HOQU token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.38 or 0.03017787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00214663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, IDEX, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

