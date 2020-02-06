Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

SVC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.57. 33,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,361. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Hospitality Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.