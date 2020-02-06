Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.39 to $3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.36. Hub Group also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.39-3.60 EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.22.
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.38. 248,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,850. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.
