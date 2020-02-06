Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $86.28

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.28 and traded as low as $61.20. Huntsworth shares last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 578,653 shares.

HNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Huntsworth from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntsworth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 131 ($1.72).

The company has a market capitalization of $241.31 million and a PE ratio of 20.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94.

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

