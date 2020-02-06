Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

Shares of Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.35. Ibio shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 547,824 shares trading hands.

Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ibio stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 140.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,007 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Ibio worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

