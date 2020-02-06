Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $15.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.