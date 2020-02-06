Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IBTX. Stephens raised Independent Bank Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Raymond James lowered Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Hovde Group lowered Independent Bank Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $56.65 on Monday. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.72 per share, with a total value of $268,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,955.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

