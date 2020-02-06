Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) to post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). Infinera reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $325.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

INFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.40 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Shares of INFN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,192. Infinera has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Infinera by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,053,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,910 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Infinera by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 99,268 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Infinera by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,314,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 209,616 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Infinera by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Infinera by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

