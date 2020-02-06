Insider Buying: First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Director Acquires $16,840.21 in Stock

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Director Diane M. Rubin purchased 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $16,840.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Foundation stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $759.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.89. First Foundation Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Foundation by 565.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Foundation by 29.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in First Foundation by 34.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

