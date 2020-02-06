Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE) Trading Down 0.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE)’s share price traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.56 and last traded at $25.56, 25 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the period.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.