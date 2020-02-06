Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.58, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 4.18% of Invesco Strategic US Small Company ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

