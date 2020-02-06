Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Amdocs (DOX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) in the last few weeks:

2/5/2020 – Amdocs had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to . They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Amdocs had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $69.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/1/2020 – Amdocs was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2020 – Amdocs was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/22/2020 – Amdocs was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/15/2020 – Amdocs had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $72.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2020 – Amdocs was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

DOX stock opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day moving average is $67.84.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,229,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

