Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.03 EPS

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($1.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 2,205.52% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $42.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million.

Ion Geophysical stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,701. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $83.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.96. Ion Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ion Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

