Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.03 EPS

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($1.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 2,205.52% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $42.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million.

Ion Geophysical stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,701. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $83.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.96. Ion Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ion Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Earnings History for Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit