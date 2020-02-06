iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU) were up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.89, approximately 1,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84.

