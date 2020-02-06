iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU) Trading Up 1.3%

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU) were up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.89, approximately 1,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.84.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit