Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLIBA. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in GCI Liberty during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $1,157,300.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at $78,046,905.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $2,191,029.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at $79,080,490.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLIBA. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $74.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average is $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.33. GCI Liberty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $75.70.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $227.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 56.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that GCI Liberty Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.