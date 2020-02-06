Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.1% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,311 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 136,789 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $14,872,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,771,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYNN opened at $132.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.13. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $102.03 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,152.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,304,477.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Union Gaming Research downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

