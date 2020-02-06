Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $557,000 Stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 47.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 73.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 404,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 171,136 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 54.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $18.72 on Thursday. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $11,422,614.92. Also, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $927,172.00. Insiders sold a total of 788,600 shares of company stock worth $18,088,620 in the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Svb Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Amarin from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amarin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.