Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JHG. Evercore ISI began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

NYSE JHG traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $26.93. 76,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,854. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.48 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,773,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 37,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.