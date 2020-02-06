Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 2.4% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 39.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 57.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. ValuEngine downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.03.

Square stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,465,581. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of -653.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 3.26.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,162,932.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,339 shares of company stock worth $15,943,298. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

