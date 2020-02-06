Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,472,000 after acquiring an additional 214,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 57,109 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 2,452.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 268,468 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.42. Upland Software Inc has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $54.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

UPLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

