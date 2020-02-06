Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.99. The company had a trading volume of 397,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,075. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $180.29 and a 52 week high of $210.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.73 and a 200 day moving average of $197.22.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.