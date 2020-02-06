Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 92,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 307,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 60,713 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 132,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,688,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $30.96.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.