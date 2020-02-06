Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $115.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,728. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $115.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.2151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

