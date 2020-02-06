Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 120 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Splunk by 5.4% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in Splunk by 7.1% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at about $441,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Splunk by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,441 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 10.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 8,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,537 shares in the company, valued at $26,317,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,759 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,257 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Splunk from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.09.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.77. 786,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,078. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 2.02. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $107.16 and a one year high of $170.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

