K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:K3C traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 280.50 ($3.69). The stock had a trading volume of 48,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,710. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 238.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 174.96. The company has a market capitalization of $118.40 million and a PE ratio of 29.84. K3 Capital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 273 ($3.59).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. K3 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.85%.

In other news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli bought 40,650 shares of K3 Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £99,999 ($131,543.01).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a report on Tuesday.

K3 Capital Group Company Profile

K3 Capital Group PLC provides advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers sell side advisory services to SME businesses in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, retail, wholesale, distribution, and business service sectors; company sales lead advisory and transaction support, and handling services; and business transfer services to clients in retail, catering, care, commercial, licensed and leisure markets.

