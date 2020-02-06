Kathmandu (ASX:KMD) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.38

Kathmandu Holdings Ltd (ASX:KMD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$3.38 ($2.40) and last traded at A$3.27 ($2.32), with a volume of 557284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$3.01 ($2.13).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is A$2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $982.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56.

In related news, insider Xavier Simonet purchased 293,078 shares of Kathmandu stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.02 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$885,095.56 ($627,727.35).

Kathmandu Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and retails clothing and equipment for travel and adventure in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It offers a range of apparel, including waterproof jackets, down jackets, thermals, fleece jackets, shirts and pants, merino apparels, and thermals, as well as footwear and socks.

