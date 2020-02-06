Kava Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.95 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $12.95 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00013286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.38 or 0.03017787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00214663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Kava Token Profile