Kazera Global (LON:KZG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.40

Shares of Kazera Global PLC (LON:KZG) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 283964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Kazera Global in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.60.

Kazera Global (LON:KZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.39) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) by GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

About Kazera Global (LON:KZG)

Kazera Global plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the tantalite mining business in Southern Africa. It has interests in the Tantalite Valley mine in Southern Namibia, near Warmbad in the Karas district. The company was formerly known as Kennedy Ventures plc and changed its name to Kazera Global plc in March 2018.

