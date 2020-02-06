Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kemper were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 972.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 29.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.24. 5,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,388. Kemper Corp has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average is $76.28.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. Kemper had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Kemper Corp will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMPR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

